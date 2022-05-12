Castries, St. Lucia, May 11, 2022, following an extensive search, 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited announced today that it has confirmed the appointment of Mr. Fletcher St. Jean to lead the institution as its Managing Director.

An innovator, and an effective change manager, Mr. St. Jean brings a wealth of banking & finance experience that stretches over 20 years. A student of Finance, Mr. St. Jean began his banking and finance career with Citigroup Banking Division as one of the youngest managers in a corporate location of over 4,000 employees. During his tenure at Citi, Mr. St. Jean was instrumental in leading his team during the Bank’s nationwide acquisition process.

Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Nigel Fulgence noted, “the entire Board of Directors is extremely pleased with Mr. St. Jean’s experience and leadership skills, and further believes his strategic and innovative mindset are essential to moving our institution into a new era of financial stability and profitability. Mr. St. Jean has the Board’s full support as we seek continued growth in expanding the institution’s footprint throughout the region.”

Before joining 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited, Mr. St. Jean was most recently employed as a Financial Controller in the St. Kitts and Nevis market for Digicel, providing overall financial accountability for the Business. He was also a member of the senior management team at Bank of Nevis International (BONI) Limited where he demonstrated extraordinary growth results. Mr. St. Jean is also the Founder of EZirates Inc. which is a digital Fintech platform, created with a vision to enhance the credit application process in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) region.

Mr. St. Jean holds an MBA, along with dual degrees in Finance and Accounting from Lindenwood University in the United States. While at the university he was the first international student elected as President of the University’s Accounting and Business Club.

About 1 st National Bank St. Lucia Limited

Boasting an 83-year rich history, 1st National Bank St. Lucia Limited has been steadfast to the growth and development of the people of St. Lucia. From its humble beginnings of 3 employees when the Bank opened its doors in 1938, 1st National Bank has become one of St. Lucia’s employers of choice with a staff base of over 160.

Our April 1, 2021, acquisition of the net assets of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), St. Lucia operations, coupled with the net assets of RBTT Caribbean Limited St. Vincent operations is a testament of our commitment to become one of the leading financial institutions in the region. We continue to hold fast to our Mission Statement. “To improve our customers’ financial well-being by providing high quality financial solutions as we create sustainable return on shareholders’ investments and contribute to national development.”