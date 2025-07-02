Local News

12th edition of Booby Island Yacht Regatta A Huge Success

Pulse Administrator
2 Min Read
img 9164 1

The 12th edition of the Booby Island Yacht Regatta on Sunday 8th June, 2025 was a huge success. With 12 fantastic entries, great vibes, and interesting weather, it was a celebration of sailing and community like no other.

img 9180 1

This year’s lineup included:
• Yachts: Windspawn, Mowgli, Revenge, Boleno, The Moo, and Schooner Alexander Hamilton
• Wing Foil:Daddy Storm
• RS Feva Teams: Pier Pressure and Bob
• Hobie Teams: Nothing Yet, Midnight Chocolate, and Almond

Windspawn and Captain Nicholas Dupre captured the overall cup — a remarkable performance by the entire crew.

img 9174 1

This regatta isn’t just a fun annual tradition; it also helps raise funds for the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre, where they continue to teach and promote sailing across the Federation.

A big thank you to:
– All the participants – you brought the energy and fun!
– The amazing spectators and after-party crew – what a night!
– Mark and Clifton Estates Rum – for the generous prize donations
– Jazzique, Billy, and Jonni – for the wonderful live music
– Dan, Leanne, Leslie, Mamata, Miriam, and everyone who helped organize and serve to keep everyone fed and hydrated!
– And the biggest shout-out to Captain Miles Denne, the tireless leader and host with the most — this event couldn’t have happened without you!

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article img 9182 1 Multiple Persons Injured in Traffic Accident near the Monkey Farm
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Register Lost your password?

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy