12th edition of Booby Island Yacht Regatta A Huge Success

The 12th edition of the Booby Island Yacht Regatta on Sunday 8th June, 2025 was a huge success. With 12 fantastic entries, great vibes, and interesting weather, it was a celebration of sailing and community like no other.

This year’s lineup included:

• Yachts: Windspawn, Mowgli, Revenge, Boleno, The Moo, and Schooner Alexander Hamilton

• Wing Foil:Daddy Storm

• RS Feva Teams: Pier Pressure and Bob

• Hobie Teams: Nothing Yet, Midnight Chocolate, and Almond

Windspawn and Captain Nicholas Dupre captured the overall cup — a remarkable performance by the entire crew.

This regatta isn’t just a fun annual tradition; it also helps raise funds for the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre, where they continue to teach and promote sailing across the Federation.

A big thank you to:

– All the participants – you brought the energy and fun!

– The amazing spectators and after-party crew – what a night!

– Mark and Clifton Estates Rum – for the generous prize donations

– Jazzique, Billy, and Jonni – for the wonderful live music

– Dan, Leanne, Leslie, Mamata, Miriam, and everyone who helped organize and serve to keep everyone fed and hydrated!

– And the biggest shout-out to Captain Miles Denne, the tireless leader and host with the most — this event couldn’t have happened without you!

