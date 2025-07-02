12th edition of Booby Island Yacht Regatta A Huge Success

The 12th edition of the Booby Island Yacht Regatta on Sunday 8th June, 2025 was a huge success. With 12 fantastic entries, great vibes, and interesting weather, it was a celebration of sailing and community like no other.
This year’s lineup included:
• Yachts: Windspawn, Mowgli, Revenge, Boleno, The Moo, and Schooner Alexander Hamilton
• Wing Foil:Daddy Storm
• RS Feva Teams: Pier Pressure and Bob
• Hobie Teams: Nothing Yet, Midnight Chocolate, and Almond
Windspawn and Captain Nicholas Dupre captured the overall cup — a remarkable performance by the entire crew.
This regatta isn’t just a fun annual tradition; it also helps raise funds for the Nevis Aquatic and Sailing Centre, where they continue to teach and promote sailing across the Federation.
A big thank you to:
– All the participants – you brought the energy and fun!
– The amazing spectators and after-party crew – what a night!
– Mark and Clifton Estates Rum – for the generous prize donations
– Jazzique, Billy, and Jonni – for the wonderful live music
– Dan, Leanne, Leslie, Mamata, Miriam, and everyone who helped organize and serve to keep everyone fed and hydrated!
– And the biggest shout-out to Captain Miles Denne, the tireless leader and host with the most — this event couldn’t have happened without you!
