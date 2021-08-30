Young Mother Succumbs To Injuries Following Vehicular Accident

A young woman lost her life due to injuries sustained from a traffic accident that occurred in the Bird Rock area on August 27, 2021.

Dead is 21-year-old Keniqua David of Saddlers Village.

According to a police report:

The accident involved motor jeep P6667, which is owned and was being driven by Kellian Hazel of St. Paul’s. Investigations so far have revealed that close to 1 a.m., Hazel exited the parking lot of a club in Bird Rock and collided with a 40ft container chassis. The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services had to be called to extricate Keniqua David of Saddlers who was in the front passenger seat. Both Hazel and David were transported to the JNF General Hospital via the Emergency Medical Service.

Hazel was treated and discharged for injuries to his hand while David (21 years old) succumbed to her injuries close to midnight on August 27.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

So far for 2021, there has been three road fatalities.