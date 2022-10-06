Young Grenadian team wins Windwards Super 50 Championship

Source: Winwards Cricket

St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenadians are Champions of the Windwards Super 50! Captain Darel Cyrus and his team played undefeated in the tournament and won having accumulated the most points in the preliminary rounds following a no result in the final against St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The Grenadian outfit amassed seven (7) points from three games with two (2) wins and a no result.

In an exciting encounter, the final was halted because of bad light. A late start due to rain in the morning meant that only 14.3 overs were bowled in the second innings. SVG had earlier won the toss and scored 195/9 from 20 overs. At the close of play, Grenada reached 172/5 with 5.3 overs remaining, compliments of a scintillating knock of 94 off 46 balls from Johann Jeremiah. However, despite Grenada being ahead of the required run rate, the tournament rules state that 20 overs constitute a 50 overs match. Hence, the points standing in the preliminary was used to determine the champion.

St. Lucia beat Dominica in the 3rd place match, which was reduced to 40 overs because of rain. Shadrack Descarte scored the only century of the tournament (102 not out from 79 balls) to help the St. Lucians recover from 71 for 5 wickets to get to 224 all out. Dominica managed to reach 217/7 off their 40 overs.

The presentation ceremony was held immediately after the match at Progress Park, St. Andrew. Windward Islands Cricket Board President, Dr. Kishore Shallow presented the championship trophy to Captain Cyrus. Sunil Ambris, captain of the SVG team, collected award from Vice President, Dwain Gill.

A squad of 26 will be selected for a series of matches as part of the preparation for the upcoming West Indies Super 50 championship.

Tournament Positions:

1st: Grenada

2nd: St. Vincent and the Grenadines

3rd: St. Lucia

4th: Dominica

Top Runs Scorers

Johann Jeremiah – 219 runs Alick Athanaze – 210 runs Sunil Ambris – 145 runs

Top Wicket Takers

Shadrack Descarte – 8 wickets McKenny Clarke – 8 wickets Darel Cyrus – 7 wickets

The full tournament stats can be viewed at: https://windwardscricket.com/stats/windward-islands-super-50-2022-stats/