WOMAN CHARGED FOR POSSESSION OF FIREARM, AMMUNITION

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 27, 2021 (RSCNPF): The Police have charged 29-year-old Sylaine Phipps of Boyds Village for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition.

During a security check at the entrance of a night spot in Basseterre on October 22, 2021, a Beretta PX4 Storm Pistol and several rounds of 9mm ammunition were found in Phipps’s bag. She was subsequently taken into Police custody along with another individual. She was charged on October 26, 2021, and has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison.

