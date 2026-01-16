Winning Start for West Indies Under-19s at World Cup

Windhoek, Namibia – The ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup got underway for the West Indies Under 19 team as they commenced their campaign with a five-wicket victory over Tanzania on the opening day of competition.





The young men in maroon showed intent in their first outing, reflecting the extensive preparation and competitive exposure provided in the build-up to the global tournament as they begin their quest for success against the world’s best emerging talent.





A measured half-century from 17-year-old Tanez Francis, supported by a run-a-ball 44 from Jewel Andrew, laid the foundation as West Indies chased down Tanzania’s total of 122 with 29 overs to spare. Francis demonstrated maturity beyond his years and anchored the innings with disciplined shot selection, while Andrew ensured the chase never lost momentum.





Earlier, the West Indies bowling unit delivered a disciplined performance to restrict Tanzania to a modest total. The bowlers made excellent use of the conditions, maintained pressure and struck at regular intervals to prevent the development of meaningful partnerships.

Leg-spinner Vitel Lawes led the attack with impressive figures of 3/23 and dismantled Tanzania’s lower order. He was well supported by Shaquan Belle and Micah McKenzie, who each claimed two wickets. The fielding effort complemented the bowling, with sharp catching and athletic work in the field ensuring Tanzania were unable to build momentum.





This performance was underpinned by a comprehensive preparation programme, which ensured the squad arrived at the World Cup battle-hardened and confident.





In the months leading up to the tournament, West Indies Under 19s benefited from two home series wins against strong international opposition. In August and September, they secured a 4-3 victory over Sri Lanka Under 19s in a seven-match Youth One-Day International series in Antigua. This was followed by an emphatic 5-2 series win over England Under 19s in Grenada during November and December.





These competitive series provided invaluable match exposure, tactical development and mental conditioning to teach players to adapt in pressure situations and sharpen their skills against elite opposition ahead of the World Cup.

Upon arrival in Windhoek, the team continued their preparation with two warm-up fixtures. In the first, West Indies posted 246 batting first against Ireland, with Andrew contributing a valuable 81 before rain brought the match to an early end.





They then delivered a dominant display against Japan, amassing an imposing 346/6 comprised of centuries from Francis and 16-year-old Shamar Apple. In reply, Japan were dismissed for 117, handing West Indies a 229-run victory.





West Indies are in Group D alongside South Africa, Afghanistan and Tanzania, with all group matches scheduled to be played at the High-Performance Oval in Windhoek.





With a positive start secured, attention now turns to their next fixture against Afghanistan on January 18, followed by their final group match against South Africa on January 22, as the West Indies aim to build momentum and progress deep into the competition.





Matches will be broadcast on ESPN Caribbean and Disney+ in the Caribbean, Willow TV in North America and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, with live streaming available globally on ICC.tv.





For fixtures, results and comprehensive coverage of the 2026 ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, fans are encouraged to follow the official Cricket West Indies and ICC digital platforms.



