WICB appoints first-ever female selector
Sports

WICB appoints first-ever female selector

Pulse Administrator
3 Min Read

By: WICB

St. George’s, Grenada – Windward Islands Cricket Board (WICB), under recently elected president Dwain Gill, has announced the historic appointment of a female to the WICB selection panel. At the AGM on May 4, 2023, the WICB appointed former St. Vincent and the Grenadines captain and Windward Islands player Stacy Ann Adams as the first-ever female selector.

The 33-year-old, Adams, a cricket commentator, and level 1 certified coach, has demonstrated a broad knowledge of the game. She will round out the panel of four, with a new Lead Selector, former Windward Islands first-class cricketer Craig Emmanuel. Also new to the panel is Grenadian Heron Campbell, another former first-class cricketer who captained Grenada extensively at age group levels. The other member is former Windward Islands first-class captain Liam Sebastien, who commenced his role as a selector in 2021 with Emmanuel. The two outgoing selectors are Steve Mahon (former lead selector) and Roland Wilkinson.

Advertise With SKN PULSE

On her appointment, Adams said, “I am thankful and delighted to be named in such esteemed company as a selector for the Windward islands cricket board. I am thrilled by the appointment and the arrant confidence and faith that the board has shown in me; I have always been a mere humble servant of the sport and as such I am prepared to work hard with profound integrity and professionalism to give my best in this role, adding to the continuity and development of Windward islands cricket.”

Selection Panel:

  • Craig Emmanuel (Lead Selector)
  • Liam Sebastien
  • Stacy Ann Adams
  • Heron Campbell

Managers and coaches of the various Windward Islands teams were also appointed at the meeting as follows,

Female Senior Team Management:

  • Roseline Preville – Manager
  • Samantha Lynch – Head Coach

Female Under 19 Team Management:

  • Kimara Hurtault – Manager *
  • Cleton Burnett – Head Coach

Male Under-19 Team Management:

  • Randel Baptiste – Manager
  • Garey Mathurin – Head Coach *

Male Under-17 Team Management:

  • Samuel Holder – Manager
  • Clyde Telesford – Head Coach

Male Under-15 Team Management:

  • Johnson Richardson – Manager
  • Lindon James – Head Coach *

* Denotes new appointment

Share this Article
Previous Article New Medical Specialists Including New Surgeon Begin Patient Care at JNF Hospital
Next Article Fire destroys house in Bath Village

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!
Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy