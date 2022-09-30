WhatsApp Rolls Out Shareable Call Links Feature

By: Tito Chapman, (Content Creator)

Popular chat app WhatsApp has rolled out shareable call links. With this feature, you can share a link of a call with family and friends.

On Monday 26th September, Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature noting that users can now join WhatsApp calls through this link with a single tap. He also mentioned that the company is now testing 32-person encrypted video calls.

The company had first announced the extended group call feature back in April. However, not everyone gets this feature now. The Call Links feature is currently rolling out only to select beta testers. This means other users will have to wait for some time to get this feature.

Users will find the option to create a video link under the calls tab. Once the link is created, they can share it with friends and family to join the video call.

The call links feature is rolling out this week to all users, so you will need to keep an eye on app updates from WhatsApp. The chat app said that the link expires after 90 days of inactivity. Plus, if you send it to someone who doesn’t use WhatsApp, they will be redirected to download the app.

How will the Call Links feature work