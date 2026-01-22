Western Illinois University Celebrates December 2025 Graduates from Saint Kitts and Nevis

MACOMB/MOLINE, IL (January 21, 2026) – Western Illinois University (WIU) proudly recognizes four exceptional graduates from Saint Kitts and Nevis who earned their degrees during the December 2025 Commencement Exercises. These students were part of a cohort of 15 graduates from across the Caribbean region, underscoring WIU’s strong international community and commitment to global academic excellence.

The distinguished graduates are:



Beliesa Mc Donald-Natta of Basseterre, who earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA). She previously completed a Bachelor of Science degree with First Class Honours from the University of the West Indies.

Juara Willet of Basseterre, who earned a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with a specialization in Finance. She is also a two-time WIU graduate, having earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance from the University.

Clerique Ward of Cayon, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Cybersecurity, graduating magna cum laude. He was further honoured as the Computer Science Department Scholar.



Tionne Hanley of Lower Monkey Hill, who earned a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and was named the Biochemistry Department Scholar.

“Students from the Caribbean islands consistently rank among Western Illinois University’s highest academic achievers,” said WIU President Dr. Kristi Mindrup. “Their dedication and accomplishments enrich our campus community and reflect the global impact of a WIU education. We are proud to serve as a home away from home for these scholars, who profoundly contribute to our university’s mission and culture.”

WIU’s International Studies program actively supports students from around the world, providing a comprehensive and welcoming environment for academic and personal success.



For more information about WIU’s International Studies programs and community, visit wiu.edu/International.

About Western Illinois University: Western Illinois University is a comprehensive public university providing a transformative educational experience for its diverse student body. With a focus on academic excellence, faculty and staff engagement, and preparing graduates for success in a global society, WIU offers a wide range of undergraduate and graduate programs across its campuses in Macomb and Moline, Illinois.