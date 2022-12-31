West Indies Women name 16-member squad for Tri-Series against South Africa and India

By: Naasira Mohammed

Media and Content Officer, Cricket West Indies Inc.

Stafanie Taylor and Britney Cooper return to the T20 squad in final preparations ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

29 December 2022

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel today named the 16-member West Indies Women’s squad to play in a T20 International (T20I) Tri-Series against South Africa and India in East London from 19 to 30 January 2023 as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.

The West Indies Women will play at least four matches, playing two matches each against hosts South Africa and India. The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series Final at Buffalo Park on 2 February. ​ West Indies will also play a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the Tri-Series at Beacon Bay on 16 January.

Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said: “The selection panel has named a squad that we believe has the talent and experience to compete against India and South Africa. The squad sees the return of Stafanie Taylor who missed the recent series against England due to injury and Britney Cooper, the middle order batter who last played against South Africa Women in September 2021.

Browne-John added: “Our batting in the most recent series was less than par against a very good England bowling attack. We believe that with the return of some experienced batters, they will the able to support captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also return after injury and will fortify the pace attack with Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser and Aaliyah Alleyne. The team had commendable performances in South Africa in early 2022 and we know that the entire team will be drawing on that experience as they take on the home team and India in this Tri-Series and then potentially again at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup also in South Africa.”

All matches in the Tri-Series will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.

Final squads for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa must be submitted by 2 February. The eighth edition of the marquee ICC Women’s Event will begin on 10 February with hosts South Africa taking on Sri Lanka. West Indies have been drawn in Group 2 alongside England, India, Pakistan and Ireland.

Newlands, Cape Town, Boland Park, Paarl and St. George’s Park, Gqeberha are the host venues for the tournament with both Semi-Finals and Final being played in Cape Town. The Final at Newlands will be held on 26 February. ​

FULL SQUAD

Hayley Matthews ​ (Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shemaine Campbelle

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Chedean Nation

Cherry Ann Fraser

Afy Fletcher

Shabika Gajnabi

Sheneta Grimmond

Chinelle Henry

Karishma Ramharack

Kaysia Schultz

Shakera Selman

Stafanie Taylor

Rashada Williams

Match Schedule

16 January: Warm up Match vs South Africa, Beacon Bay

T20I Tri-Series West Indies Match Schedule – all matches to be played at Buffalo Park, East London

21 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

23 January: vs India, 7pm local time (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)

25 January: vs South Africa, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

30 January: vs India, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

2 February: ​ Tri-Series Final, 3pm local time (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Group 2 West Indies Match schedule

13 February: vs England, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

15 February: vs India, Newlands, Cape Town, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

17 February: vs Ireland, Newlands, Cape Town,7pm (1pm Eastern Caribbean/12noon Jamaica)

19 February: vs Pakistan, Boland Park, Paarl, 3pm (9am Eastern Caribbean/8am Jamaica)

Media Gallery here: Please credit CWI Media/ Daniel Prentice, Randy Brooks for images used.

