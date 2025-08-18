West Indies Women Head to Chennai to Participate in Strategic Development Camp

Reflects CWI’s commitment to player development



HIGHLIGHTS





15 West Indies women cricketers are participating in a 2-week specialized training camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai focusing on spin bowling techniques and overseas conditions.

CWI is expanding their successful male development program to include female players, with plans to alternate between male and female groups annually.



The camp features both senior-capped players and U19 stars, working with world-class coaching staff to enhance skills and conditioning for international cricket.



ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Fifteen of the region’s most promising female cricketers have embarked on a specialized training camp at the Chennai Super Kings Academy in India, as part of Cricket West Indies (CWI) expansion and continuation of its groundbreaking India development program.





The female contingent, accompanied by head coach Merissa Aguilleira, assistant coaches Ryan Hinds and Tremayne Smartt and team manager Yasmine St Ange, departed Barbados for India on August 12 ahead of the comprehensive two-week program, which runs from 13 to 30 August.





The 15-member group features some players capped at senior level including Ashmini Munisar, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Jahzara Claxton, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Trishan Holder, Mandy Mangru and Nerissa Crafton, in addition to present and former West Indies Under 19 stars Naijanni Cumberbatch, Niya Latchman, Samara Ramnath, Shunelle Sawh, Steffie Soogrim and Selena Ross.





During this period, the players will participate in a series of practice matches and specialized training sessions designed to enhance their performance against spin bowling in challenging overseas conditions, with unique emphasis on technical development, mental conditioning and cultural adaptation, all essential traits for international cricket success.



Working alongside the same world-class coaching staff that guided the male contingent, including Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy and his expert team, the female players will benefit from Chennai’s renowned facilities and coaching expertise.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, expressed enthusiasm about the program’s expansion, stating:

“Following the tremendous success of our male players’ training camp in December, we are proud to now extend this opportunity to our most promising female cricketers. The Super Kings Academy in Chennai offers a world-class training environment that allows our players to experience cricket in a different part of the world.”

“This initiative will provide targeted technical development, especially in batting against spin, while also exposing the players to the mental and physical demands of elite training in subcontinental conditions. It forms a key part of our broader vision to build a deeper, more resilient player pool and ensure gender parity in developmental opportunities.”

“We are confident that the players selected will grow from this experience and help raise the standards across our entire women’s cricket pathway. It’s another important step in strengthening the foundation of West Indies cricket for the future.”

With plans to alternate between male and female groups annually, this program represents CWI’s long-term vision for comprehensive player development and continues to position West Indies cricket at the forefront of innovative training methodologies.

