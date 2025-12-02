WEEFI Project 2021–2025 Successfully Concludes with Significant Achievements

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Kitts and Nevis attended the official closing ceremony of the “Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship & Financial Inclusion” (WEEFI) Project on November 29. Ambassador Edward Tao delivered remarks, emphasizing Taiwan’s pride in supporting the Federation in expanding women’s economic opportunities, strengthening youth skills, enhancing institutional capacity, and building a more resilient and inclusive society.

Representing the Taiwan Technical Mission, Project Manager Mr. Jo Chan presented the five-year results of the initiative. He noted that when the project began in 2021, the Federation was emerging from one of the most challenging post-pandemic periods, during which many women faced income loss and increased family burdens. Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis therefore prioritized helping women regain stability, confidence, and economic independence.

Over the past five years, the WEEFI Project has achieved several major milestones, including:

The successful hosting of the Federation’s first National Vocational Qualification (NVQ) assessment, marking a new chapter in TVET development.

Local instructors from both islands attaining CVQ Level 4 certification, significantly enhancing teaching capacity.

Strong progress in women’s entrepreneurship, skills training, product development, and market readiness.

The expansion of program benefits to youth and vulnerable groups, underscoring true inclusiveness and empowerment.

The Embassy was honored to welcome the Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Deputy Premier of Nevis Island Administration, Hon. Jahnel Nisbett, Minister of Health, Gender Affairs, and Social Empowerment of NIA, and Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Labour of NIA at the ceremony. The Embassy and the Technical Mission extend sincere appreciation to all partner institutions—including the Ministry of Social Development & Gender Affairs, TVET, CWIT, SBDC, and SEDU—for their unwavering collaboration throughout communities, schools, and training centers.

All tokens presented to guests were handmade by women beneficiaries, symbolizing their resilience, skills, and renewed confidence. The ceremony also featured a specially produced video with congratulatory remarks from Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and messages from officials and partners reflecting on the project’s impact.

The Embassy expresses heartfelt gratitude to every trainee, instructor, government officer, and partner organization who contributed to the success of WEEFI. Taiwan remains committed to working with Saint Kitts and Nevis to expand education, strengthen skills development, and foster a more inclusive and sustainable future.