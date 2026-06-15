WATER CONSERVATION CRITICAL AS SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS RECORDS 44 PERCENT RAINFALL DEFICIT

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, June 12, 2026 (SKNIS): The Water Services Department (WSD) has issued key steps that all residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis should follow to conserve water as the Federation is under a drought warning, which is expected to last until November 30, 2026.



At a press conference on Friday (June 12, 2026), at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), WSD Manager and Water Engineer, Cromwell Williams, cited figures from the St. Kitts Meteorological Office that indicate that as of June 11, there has been only 0.05 inches of rainfall for the month. For the year up to May 31, the rainfall period is some 44 percent less than what it has been over the previous average recorded between 1990 to 2020.

“I am here to appeal to water consumers to understand what your role is in response to drought conditions such as we are in,” Mr. Williams stated.



The national response document calls on persons to be responsible citizens and to regularly check toilets and premises as a whole for leaks, and to have them repaired immediately. Studies suggest that a leaking toilet can waste hundreds of gallons per day. Consumers are also required to report suspected leaks outside of the homes to the WSD by calling 467-1005 or 1447.



Prioritising water for essential use by not watering lawns or washing cars with a bucket, and recycling water, such as using rinse water to water plants and vegetables, is strongly recommended.



“Generally, we want persons to monitor their use of water and be as conservative as practicable,” Mr. Williams stressed. “The cooperation of all is greatly appreciated.”



Additional tips to save water can be found online at water.gov.kn.



The water engineer commended the government for pursuing and commissioning two desalination plants in just under four years that are producing over two million gallons of potable water per day. However, 75 percent of the island’s water supply comes from rainfall, which makes water conservation especially urgent.

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