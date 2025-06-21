Warner Park Transforms into an Entertainment Center for St Kitts Music Festival

Warner Park, the site of the 2025 St Kitts Music Festival (SKMF), has begun its transformation for the largest musical extravaganza in the Caribbean. Hundreds of local workers are gainfully employed and involved as St. Kitts gets ready to welcome the world for the June 26–28 explosion of an island experience like no other.

The SKMF team promises superior and upgraded facilities for patrons attending this world-class event. Venue Manager, Loftus Bridgewater explains that “Due to the expected surge in attendance, construction started earlier than usual to ensure smooth access and comfortable spaces for festival goers to enjoy SKMF’s 27th edition”.

From the days when the festival was held at Fort Thomas, facilities at the current site, Warner Park, have been enhanced to accommodate the White Sands VVIP Lounge, Xpress Events VIP Lounge and the Heart of St Kitts VIP experience. In addition, the Food Court features various bars and has expanded with the goal in mind to not only meet but exceed all culinary and beverage expectations and deliver a world-class experience that will captivate both locals and visitors from across the Caribbean and beyond. A second stage will also form part of the Food Court, providing homegrown entertainment during the breaks on the main stage.

Patrons can also look forward to the arrival experience that will highlight several aspects of our folklore, including Masquerades, Clowns and Moko Jumbies. The Artisan Village will offer locally made products described as the perfect gifts for visitors.

This year’s festival features an impressive lineup of international, regional, and local acts offering a diverse range of music genres, from the electrifying beats of socato the soulful melodies of reggae. Music lovers are sure to find something to get their hearts pumping and feet moving during this three-day celebration.

Log on to the festival’s website: www.stkittsmusicfestival.com to purchase tickets for US$65 or EC$175 and view further updates.

