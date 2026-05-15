Veteran New York Investment Banker Taso Carayannis Joins Hamilton Reserve Bank

Hamilton Reserve Bank has appointed veteran investment banker Taso Carayannis to its International Advisory Board as the Caribbean-headquartered institution continues expanding its global private banking and cross-border financial services operations

Carayannis is an internationally renowned investment banker, financer with four decades of experience across global capital markets, private equity, and structured finance. He has held senior leadership positions with major Wall Street firms including Drexel Burnham Lambert, Smith Barney, Oppenheimer, and Prudential Securities. Mr. Carayannis was the former Chairman & CEO of Laidlaw, a New York investment bank listed on the American Stock Exchange during his tenure. He co-founded Globeshare, the first online international equity platform. Mr. Carayannis is the Chairman of S.E.E. Capital Partners, an investment and strategic advisory firm focused on international growth, strategic investments, and cross-border partnerships. His experience spans Europe, the United States, and Asia with a focus on long-term value creation, institutional relationships, and market expansion. Based in the U.S., Israel, and Europe. Carayannis is trilingual. He speaks English, French, and Greek.

Vice Chairman of Hamilton Reserve Bank Michael Barrett said:

Hamilton Reserve Bank welcomes Mr. Carayannis to our esteemed International Advisory Board. We look forward to Taso’s guidance on strategic growth for years to come.

Mr. Taso Carayannis commented:

I am impressed with the extraordinary growth Hamilton Reserve Bank has achieved by devoting its fintech prowess and human capital to serving customers. I am proud of joining this winning team delivering results for clients.

About Hamilton Reserve Bank

HAMILTON RESERVE BANK (www.hrbank.com) is an award-winning global bank and the largest global bank in the Caribbean with offices worldwide and more than US $9 billion in assets, serving a rapidly expanding clientele from 150 countries in 15 languages and 126 currencies in broad collaboration with many leading correspondent banks. Featured as a global success story by Temenos, the world’s leading Swiss fintech, Hamilton Reserve Bank has a pristine regulatory history, a large asset base, and automated new customer account approval 100% online in 20 minutes, executing multicurrency bank wires in seconds, delivering a fast, safe, compliant, white glove private banking experience for businesses and ultra-high-net-worth individuals around the globe.