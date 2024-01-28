Valiant Lady Embarks on Inaugural Voyage to St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts (26 January 2024) – Gloriously gracing the azure Caribbean waters, Valiant Lady, Virgin Voyages’ awe-inspiring new cruise ship, makes its historic inaugural call to the Port of St. Kitts today. This occasion marks the beginning of a new chapter in Virgin Voyages’ illustrious fleet, promising unforgettable adventures and unforgettable memories, leaving a trail of awe in its wake.



As part of Virgin Voyages’ mission to redefine what it means to “cruise”, the Valiant Lady sets sail as an emblem of innovation, sophistication, and unrivalled joie de vivre. With a commitment to providing a unique and bespoke experience for each passenger, this vessel showcases Virgin Voyages’ signature “Adult by Design” concept, cultivating an environment of freedom, exclusivity, and inclusivity.



Built with meticulous attention to detail, Valiant Lady is an architectural masterpiece, boasting a length of 287 meters and a passenger capacity of 2,770. Its exquisite design harmoniously melds the sophistication of classic luxury cruising with cutting-edge, contemporary features, captivating even the most discerning travelers.



Replete with world-class amenities and unrivalled entertainment options, Valiant Lady promises a voyage like no other. Passengers can indulge their senses at Razzle Dazzle, a visionary on-board diner spearheaded by Michelin-starred chef Brad Farmerie. Meanwhile, the Scarlet Lady’s adult-centric Beach Club invites travelers to bask in the Caribbean sun, savour delectable cuisine, and revel in the euphoric beats of live DJs, creating a day-to-night experience unlike anything seen before at sea.



Minister of Tourism, Honourable Marsha T. Henderson expressed her delight at the arrival of the Valiant Lady and the partnership with Virgin Voyages, stating: “We are thrilled to welcome Valiant Lady to the breathtaking shores of St. Kitts. This historic inaugural cruise call marks a significant milestone for both Virgin Voyages and our beloved island. Our enchanting destination offers a tapestry of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality, perfectly complementing the exceptional experiences onboard Valiant Lady. We are eager to showcase our destination’s unparalleled charm and make every passenger’s visit an unforgettable one.”



Following its arrival in St. Kitts, Valiant Lady will embark on an exciting itinerary, exploring a range of Caribbean destinations.

#