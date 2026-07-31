V.C.Bird International Airport Introduces New Self-Service Kiosks with Wheelchair-Accessible Technology



The departure experience at the V.C. Bird International Airport is now significantly enhanced with the introduction of a new generation of self-service kiosks.

Passengers at airports across the globe use these kiosks to complete many of the tasks traditionally handled at a check-in counter.

The new TS6 Flagship Kiosks at the VC Bird International is an improvement over the previous ones which printed boarding passes only. The new and modern versions are now able to produce baggage tags as well, enabling travelers to get through their check-in process as smoothly and swiftly as possible.

The upgrades form part of a major thrust by the Antigua and Barbuda Airport Authority to introduce cutting edge aviation conveniences to the V.C. Bird International. The driver of the initiatives is the airport’s Information Technology Department, which has undertaken a strategic approach in creating a smarter and more connected passenger journey for all travelers.

According to IT Manager Jasen Lewis, the services available through the new kiosks extend beyond the printing of boarding passes and baggage tags. Lewis explained that we are living in a period of significant digital transformation, where self-service technology and connected systems are reshaping how airports operate and enhancing the passenger experience.

He noted that the 15 new kiosks are upgradable and future-ready, with the capability to support additional self-service functions as aviation trends and passenger expectations continue to evolve.

“This gives V.C. Bird International Airport the flexibility to expand services over time. For example, in the near future, we will be able to introduce self-service baggage drops, allowing passengers to check in, tag their bags, and proceed to a designated baggage drop point, as is common in larger international airports,” Lewis said.

“While we are considered a small island state, and managing airports comes with its own unique challenges, this does not limit our ability or ambition to offer first class service. We remain committed to using technology to modernize the passenger experience, and raise the standard of service at V.C. Bird International Airport,” Lewis added.

But beyond improving speed and convenience, the kiosk upgrade represents another significant achievement. Now at the airport is an ADA-compliant, wheelchair-accessible kiosk, ensuring that the VC Bird International delivers a passenger experience that is both efficient and inclusive.

“Travelers with mobility challenges can independently access the same self-service check-in technology as all other passengers,” explained Customer Experience Manager, Jan Walker Brown.

“Passengers who are differently abled, including those using wheelchairs, must be able to access the same level of convenience and service as other travelers,” Walker Brown stressed.

Feedback has already been positive from the airport’s airline partners who have shared that their travelers and clients have welcomed the improved speed of the devices and their expanded options.

Related