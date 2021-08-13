US Government supports humanitarian shipment to St. Kitts and Nevis

The United States Government, through its Denton Program, facilitated a humanitarian assistance shipment to St. Kitts and Nevis on August 12, 2021. The shipment, valued at approximately US$39,537, will provide supplies to meet the needs of 1300 primary and high school students, 110 special education students, and approximately 50 post-high school students from families at the highest poverty levels. The St. Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Education identifies the recipients.

The Denton Program, which is jointly administered by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. Department of State, and the U.S. Department of Defense, allows donors to use space available on U.S. military cargo planes to transport humanitarian goods and equipment to countries in need.

USAID Eastern and Southern Caribbean Regional Representative, Clinton White, commented, “This humanitarian shipment highlights the dedication and goodwill of U.S. government agencies and our partnership with the government of St. Kitts and Nevis.”

This donation was also a collaborative effort between SourceRelief and ATime4Us Foundation Inc., a registered U.S. and St. Kitts non-profit foundations. SourceRelief is the charity arm of the Source Logistics operation in Charleston & Miami. Source Relief coordinates the application for the Denton Project and all interface with the U.S. Air Force. ATime4Us purchases and ships supplies to SourceRelief which delivers the supplies to the Air Force base. The U.S. Air Force then transported the donation to St. Kitts.

Connie Jaynes for ATime4Us said “We so appreciate this program that saves us so much expense and allows us to increase our number served! Thank you to all who help make it possible.”

The United States Air Force delivered school supplies for 1450+ students in St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday in coordination with USAID, SourceRelief and ATime4Us Foundations.

-End-

Disclaimer







This article was posted in its entirety as received by SKN PULSE. This Curation Network & Social Media Agency does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and editorials. Therefore, the views expressed therein are not necessarily those of SKNPULSE or SKN PULSE Social, its sponsors or advertisers.