Update: Autopsy Results Following Traffic Accident In Nevis

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) wishes to provide an update regarding the investigation into the traffic accident that occurred in Nevis on September 30th, 2025, between 1 PM and 3:15 PM.

The accident involved three vehicles:

Motor car PA1516, owned and driven by Ms. Monique Daniel of Maddens Estate Motor van PA5523, owned and driven by Mrs. Sherina Pemberton of Cox Village Motor jeep PB4092, owned and driven by Mr. Recaldo Hendrickson

An autopsy conducted by Dr. Adrian Nunez on October 14th, 2025, has since determined that while Mrs. Pemberton sustained injuries during the motor vehicle accident, those injuries were not determined to be the primary cause of death. In light of this medical finding, the investigation has been updated, and the incident will not be classified as a road fatality. The investigation, however, continues.

The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences once again to the family and loved ones of Mrs. Sherina Pemberton during this period of loss.

