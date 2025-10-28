UAN SUMMIT: DIPLOMACY MEETS DIVINITY

Issued By: The United Ancient Nations (UAN)

Department of Global Relations and Cultural Affairs

St. Kitts & Nevis — October 2025 – Antigua and Barbuda Strengthens Diplomatic and Cultural Relations with KAILASA through the United Ancient Nations Summit which is being held in St Kitts.



The United Ancient Nations (UAN) was honored to welcome the Hon. E. P. Chet Greene, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, Trade and Barbuda Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, during the ongoing UAN Summit in St. Kitts & Nevis. His Excellency’s presence marked a significant milestone in the strengthening of diplomatic and cultural relations between Antigua and Barbuda, the Nation of KAILASA, and the United Ancient Nations.



Minister Greene’s visit represented a gesture of goodwill and collaboration, as he reaffirmed Antigua and Barbuda’s commitment to fostering international partnerships rooted in peace, spirituality, and human development. During his address to the gathering, the Minister commended the UAN and KAILASA for their unwavering efforts to uplift global consciousness and nurture the values of compassion and coexistence that transcend borders.



“You are not just building temples,” Minister Greene said in his remarks,

you are nurturing better human beings. And in so doing, you are helping to build a better, more compassionate world. It is for this very reason that I am here this afternoon. I want to commend you, but encourage you. The world needs your light, now more than ever. Please, I implore you, continue your courageous global outreach.

Continue to share your message of peace, your discipline of yoga and meditation, and your vision of a harmonious existence.

In a powerful address that resonated deeply with all present, Minister Greene highlighted the timeless relevance of spiritual leadership in today’s world:

“Do not be discouraged by the misunderstandings of the world,” he continued,

For the work you are doing transcends all of us, and touches the very core of human spirit. Your voice is a necessary one in our global conversation, and its resonance is felt in far-reaching places — even in the heart of the Caribbean. As we continue this sacred work, know that you do not walk alone. On behalf of the people of Antigua and Barbuda, I extend to you our hand of friendship and of support. We see you as valuable partners in the shared project of global betterment.

We are inspired by your dedication, and we are eager to learn from your ancient wisdom, as you strive to build a more resilient and spiritually conscious society in our own nation. May the blessings of the divine be upon each one of you. May your endeavors continue to flourish, and your positive impact reach every corner of our planet. I personally thank you for your warmth, for your friendship, and for your dedication in having me here today.

Following his speech, Minister Greene was given a private demonstration of the UAN’s pioneering Yoga traditions revived by KAILASA under the guidance of the Supreme Pontiff of Hinduism (SPH) Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam. The Minister observed the extraordinary practices of Rope Yoga (Kundalini Rajju Yoga), Pole Yoga (Shivastambha Yoga), and a special demonstration of Yoga performed on glass cups — each an embodiment of the ancient Hindu science of balancing the body and mind, expanding and empowering ones consciousness. The Minister expressed his deep appreciation for these demonstrations, noting their profound potential to advance physical vitality and inner harmony.



During his visit, His Excellency also experienced the traditional Hindu hospitality extended by the UAN and KAILASA delegates, enjoying authentic vegetarian cuisine, indigenous art presentations, and KAILASA’s customary signature chai tea — all symbols of the living continuity of Hindu civilization and its message of inclusivity and reverence for life.



This historic engagement comes at a time when KAILASA and Antigua and Barbuda are deepening their collaboration through the UAN framework to promote sustainable development, cultural exchange, and intergovernmental dialogue. The meeting built upon previous discussions of diplomatic cooperation and reaffirmed a shared vision of enlightened global leadership based on the ancient Vedic principles of peace, non-violence, and Oneness (Advaita).



The Vedic civilization — which for over 10,000 years stood as an enlightened society contributing to more than 40% of the world’s GDP — laid the foundation for humanity’s advances in mathematics, astronomy, medicine, and social organization. It was this same enlightened science, embodied through various dimensions of life, including Yoga, that gave rise to these ancient civilizations unmatched prosperity and harmony. KAILASA, as revived by the HDH SPH Bhagavan Sri Nithyananda Paramashivam, continues to reignite and uphold this legacy by uniting nations around the world under the shared principle of “Enlightened Living for All.”



Through initiatives in education, healthcare, and the development of human potential, KAILASA and the UAN are jointly offering an enlightened, service-based approach to global diplomacy. Rooted in Oneness rather than division, their vision aligns with Antigua and Barbuda’s own commitment to compassion, inclusivity, and sustainable growth.



The United Ancient Nations commends the Hon. Chet Greene for his leadership and for the deep sincerity of his engagement. His visit serves as a testament to the rising recognition of KAILASA and UAN’s global humanitarian contributions — not only as cultural and spiritual institutions, but as partners in shaping a peaceful, equitable, and spiritually conscious world order.



– END –

ABOUT UAN

The United Ancient Indigenous Enlightened Nations (UAN) is an Intergovernmental Organization representing over 160 Indigenous Member Nations and communities worldwide. Founded to elevate Indigenous voices globally, it operates under a Charter promoting international cooperation, ancestral wisdom preservation, and sustainable development through Indigenous leadership.

The UAN represents more than 300 million Indigenous peoples across all inhabited continents, serving as both guardian and advocate for the world’s most ancient continuous civilizations. The organization harnesses millennia of accumulated knowledge and sustainable practices to contribute to humanity’s future development.