U.S. Embassy statement on the passing of Sir Lester Bird

Statement on the Passing of Former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Sir Lester Bird

On behalf of the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS, I express our deepest condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Sir Lester Bryant Bird. We extend our sympathies to the Bird family and to the people of Antigua and Barbuda who are mourning his loss and honoring his memory. As the first chairman of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States, Prime Minister Bird understood the importance of regional integration, and with roots in New York City, the friendship the United States shares with the people of Antigua and Barbuda. May he rest in peace.

– Linda Taglialatela U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and the OECS

