U.S. Embassy in Barbados pauses routine nonimmigrant visa services

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados has paused routine nonimmigrant visa services effective Tuesday, October 12 due to COVID-19 local conditions. While the Embassy continues to provide emergency and mission-critical nonimmigrant visa services, these appointments are extremely limited. Routine visa services will resume as soon as possible but the Embassy is unable to provide a specific date at this time.

If the U.S. Embassy is unable to honor an appointment, applicants will receive an email providing instructions on how to reschedule their appointment for a later date.

If a MRV fee was paid, it will remain valid until September 30, 2022. MRV fees are non-transferable. The U.S. Embassy cannot accept MRV fees from outside our consular district.

The Embassy continues to process Interview Waiver (IW) and Renewal Interview Waiver (RIW) cases. The eligibility of this program was recently expanded, and applicants MAY now qualify to renew their visa by mail. To find the qualification to renew a visa by mail, please scroll to the additional RIW information below which details all eligibility criteria.

Emergency Requests

If an applicant has an urgent matter and needs to travel immediately, please follow the guidance provided at https://ais.usvisa-info.com/en-bb/niv, or call 246-623-9832 or 246-623-9833 to request an emergency appointment for B1/B2, C1/D, F, J, and M visa categories only.

Health and Safety

In order to protect the health and safety of personnel and the public, the U.S. Embassy will follow strict social distancing practices in our facilities. All applicants must wear face masks at all times while visiting the Embassy. Applicants must also adhere to all local health protocols including any mandatory quarantine requirements. If an applicant is feeling ill or has reason to believe they have been exposed to COVID-19 please do not visit the Embassy and instead contact us at BridgetownNIV@state.gov to reschedule the appointment for a later date. Please note that there are no exceptions for local mandatory quarantine requirements – applicants will be turned away and not allowed entry into the Embassy.

For the latest information regarding Presidential Proclamations and other visa issues, please visit: https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/News/visas-news.html

