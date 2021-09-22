On Thursday, September 23, at 10a.m, the U.S. Embassy to Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS will host a Facebook Live discussion with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s Caribbean Regional Office Director Dr. Varough Deyde. The session will allow the public to ask their questions about vaccines in real-time. The event will also be streamed on the social media platforms of several partner organizations such as UNICEF and the Barbados’ Ministry of Health and Wellness. U.S. Ambassador to Barbados, Linda S. Taglialatela will offer welcome remarks and U.S Embassy Health Unit Nurse Aizza Jones will moderate the session. The Embassy invites the public to visit our Facebook page at 10 a.m. on September 23 at: https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyBarbados/ to join us for this informative question and answer session.

