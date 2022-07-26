U.S. Embassy Announces 2022 Youth Ambassadors Program Participants

The U.S. Embassy in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean is pleased to announce the U.S. Youth Ambassadors cohort for 2022. Ajante Fraser from Antigua and Barbuda, Ethan Goodridge from Barbados, Abby Williams from Dominica, Berniah Forrester from Grenada, Rianka Chance from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and Sade Gustave from Saint Lucia will join adult mentor Nadina Williams from Grenada on the two-week program in the United States from July 26 to August 5.

During their program, they will visit the U.S. capital, Washington, D.C., where they will join hundreds of other participants from the Caribbean and Latin America. They will later move on in smaller groups for an experience in other U.S. cities, where they will participate in workshops on leadership and entrepreneurship, observe social impact projects, meet with U.S. government representatives, visit schools in the region, and give presentations about their countries.

The U.S. Youth Ambassadors Program is a U.S. State Department-funded leadership exchange that brings together high school students and adult mentors from countries across the Americas to promote mutual understanding, increase leadership skills, and prepare youth to make a difference in their communities.

From left to right, Barbadian Ethan Goodridge, Saint Lucian Sade Gustave, Rianka Chance from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, adult mentor Nadina Williams from Grenada, Dominican Abby Williams, Grenadian Berniah Forrester and Ajante Fraser from Antigua and Barbuda.

