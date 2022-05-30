Two Nevisians To Compete In 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

By: T. Chapman

Two Nevisian Special Olympians have been included in a St. Kitts and Nevis team which will be participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games to be held in Orlando, Florida from June 5th to 12th.

The two Special Olympians from Nevis are Shakir Stapleton and Robert Liddie.

Stapleton will be competing in Tennis and Robert Liddie will be competing in the Open Water Swimming and the Triathlon event.

Both Stapleton and Liddie won Gold at the World Special Olympics Games which was held in Dubai in 2019.

The St. Kitts and Nevis delegation will consists of 11 persons, 6 athletes, coaches and officials.

This is the first time that St. Kitts and Nevis will be participating in these games.