Two Injured In Double Non-Fatal Shooting

St. Kitts Police are investigating a double non-fatal shooting incident that occurred on February 09, 2022, in which 21-year-old Beijhan Nias and 23-year-old Tyreke Frazer, both of Stone Fort, Challengers, were injured.

According to the police, sometime before 8 p.m., both men were at the Heights Bar in Stone Fort, Challengers, when they heard the sound of gunshots being fired and ran. Nias received multiple gunshot wounds about the lower parts of his body, and Frazer received a gunshot wound to his leg.

Both men were transported to the JNF General Hospital via a private vehicle. They are listed as being in a stable condition.

Personnel from the Forensic Department processed the scene and collected items of evidential value.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still being investigated.