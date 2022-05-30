Twelve SKNFA Match Officials Receive International Appointments

With a sense of pride and yet humility, the SKNFA Referee Department is extremely pleased to inform you that St. Kitts and Nevis refereeing fraternity has created more history in its quest for top-level referee accomplishments and performances in the refereeing world.

Twelve St. Kitts and Nevis Match Officials have received International Appointments to Concacaf Tournaments.



Namely:

FIFA Referees

Kimbell Ward

Tristley Bassue

Trevester Richards

FIFA Assistant Referees

Graeme Browne

Ike Inniss

Mario Parry

Lenroy Parris

Concacaf Badge Referee

Reginald Gumbs

FIFA Referee Assessor

Malcolm Ramsey

These match officials have received a minimum of two appointments in the June 2022 window of the Concacaf Nations League.

Additionally, three females are shortlisted to officiate in the Concacaf U-15 Girls Championship in the USA, from July – August 2022.



FIFA Assistant Referees

Tyra Wilkinson

Concacaf Badge Referee

Shandor Wilkinson

FIFA Nominee Assistant Referee

Ulinda Warner

Meanwhile, Kendrea Tully (female) and Malcolm Ramsey recently successfully completed the FIFA Reginald Technical Referee Instructors Online Course from May 23 to 26, 2022.

Congratulations are extended to these hard-working and efficient match officials in our very small but powerful federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. St. Kitts and Nevis Referee Department take this opportunity to wish these extremely capable appointed match officials the absolute best in their pursuit of high-level performances. We pledge our continued support to the appointees and wish them continued success.

At this venture, much appreciation is extended to the Executive and Staff of St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (past and present) and the entire St. Kitts and Nevis refereeing fraternity of Referees, Assistant Referees, MA Referee Assessors and Instructors for sharing and supporting the vision that began in 2011 when Malcolm Ramsey became a FIFA MA Technical Referee Instructor for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Consequently, the mandate to enhance refereeing development in our tiny community continues to bear fruit. The continued contribution of St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) and St. Kitts and Nevis population, in general, is wholeheartedly solicited, as we keep striving to attain top-quality performances in a very extensive refereeing world.

In the modern game refereeing is indeed a viable option for a career path, consequently, St. Kitts and Nevis Referee Department extends a special invitation to young athletic individuals between the ages of 13 to 25 male and female to become match officials.

For more information, preparation and training on how to become a football referee or assistant referee please contact the SKNFA Referee Department @ email: sknfarefereedepartment@gmail.com or telephone # 869 466 8502 / 869 662 9685 or contact any member of St. Kitts and Nevis refereeing fraternity.

Sourced Information…..