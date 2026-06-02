Travis Christmas Sentenced To Prison For Indecent Assault

On May 20th, 2026, the High Court of St. Kitts and Nevis, presided over by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson Jr., sentenced Travis Christmas to four and a half years (4 1/2) imprisonment following his conviction for the offence of Indecent Assault.







Mr Christmas was found guilty on April 2nd, 2026, in relation to an incident that occurred on July 18th, 2023. Time spent on remand will be deducted from the sentence. In addition to the custodial sentence, he was ordered to pay one thousand dollars (XCD $1,000) in compensation toward counselling for the aggrieved party by July 17th, 2026, or face an additional six (6) months in prison to run consecutively with his current sentence.







The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force welcomes this outcome and reaffirms its commitment to working alongside the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to ensure that those who commit offences of this nature are brought to justice. The Force continues to encourage all victims of sexual offences to come forward and report such incidents to the police without fear.







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