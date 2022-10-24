THREE BILLS SLATED TO RECEIVE THEIR FIRST AND SECOND READINGS IN THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27

THE PARLIAMENTARY MACE

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 24, 2022 (SKNIS): The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday 27th October, 2022, at 10:00 am. Notice has been given.



The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Also, The Right Honourable Minister responsible for Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, Dr. Denzil Douglas, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The Right Honourable Minister will also move the second reading of St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



Further, the Honourable Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The Honourable Minister will also move the second reading of Civil Aviation (Amendment) Bill, 2022.



The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament.

