Thompson-Herah wins women’s 100m gold: Sets Olympic Record
By: Tito Chapman
TOKYO, July 31 – Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defended her 2016 Olympic crown by winning the women’s 100 metres at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday.
Thompson-Herah of Jamaica clocked 10.61 secs, a new Olympic Record.
The previous Olympic Women’s 100m record was 10.62 secs which was set in 1988 by Florence Griffith-Joyner (USA).
33 years after, Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah broke the record, running 10.61s. She is now the fastest woman alive.
Her fellow teammates, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took the silver in a time of 10.74 secs and Shericka Jackson won the bronze medal in a time of 10.76 secs to make it a clean sweep for Jamaica.