Thompson-Herah moves to Andisportsmanagement

By: Staff Writer

Five time Olympic Champion and Fastest Woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah is now being represented by Andisportsmanagement after parting ways with Adrian Laidlaw late last year.

The triple gold medallist from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan has made a series of changes since her heroic exploits in Tokyo in August when she set a new Olympic record of 10.61 in the 100m, a national record of 21.53 in the 200m, the second-fastest time in history and was a member of Jamaica’s 4X100m relay team that set a new national record of 41.02 to win gold.

On returning from the circuit, she parted ways with MVP Track Club and head coach Stephen Francis and her previous agent, Laidlaw.

Andisportsmanagement, whose principal is Jamaican Olympian Marvin Anderson, also represents Jaheel Hyde, Rushell Clayton, Natasha Morrison, Andre Ewers and Christine Day among others.