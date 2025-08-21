The Caribbean Union of Teachers Concludes Successful 42nd Biennial Conference in St. Maarten

Theme: Celebrating 90 Years of Unity, Advocacy, and Empowerment

The Caribbean Union of Teachers (CUT) successfully hosted its 42nd Biennial Conference in St. Maarten from August 11–15, 2025, under the theme:“The Caribbean Union of Teachers – 90 Years of Unity, Advocacy and Empowerment.”

The event was graciously hosted by the Anguilla Teachers’ Union and the Windward Islands Teachers’ Union, bringing together 18 teacher trade unions from across the Caribbean. Delegates participated in engaging discussions focused on the future of the organization, reaffirming the CUT’s unwavering mission to advocate for the rights, welfare, and professional advancement of educators and education workers across the region.

The conference officially commenced on Sunday, August 10, with a faith-based opening service, setting a reflective and purposeful tone for the week. This was followed by a highly motivational Status of Women Conference on Monday, August 11. The Honourable Shellya Rogers-Webster, Minister of Education of Anguilla, delivered an inspiring address dedicated to Caribbean women educators, emphasizing empowerment, equity, and leadership.

Conference sessions continued throughout the week, including a vibrant Cultural Night on Thursday, which showcased the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the Caribbean in music, dance, and cuisine.

A major highlight of the conference was the presence of Honourable Dr. Luc Mercelina, Prime Minister of St. Maarten, who delivered the keynote address at the opening ceremony. His powerful message centered on regional solidarity and the vision of the Caribbean as one people. The opening night was also attended by other distinguished officials, including:

• Honourable Richinel Brug, Minister of Labour, St. Maarten

• Honourable Melissa Gumbs, Minister of Education, St. Maarten

• Honourable Shellya Rogers-Webster, Minister of Education, Anguilla

New Leadership for the CUT

President Sharon Kelsick

The conference marked a significant leadership transition as the CUT held its biennial elections. Ms. Sharon Kelsick of Antigua was elected as President of the organization—becoming the second woman, and the second youngest to serve in this esteemed role. The newly elected executive team is as follows:

President – Sharon Kelsick (Antigua)

• 1st Vice President – Stephen McPhee (Bahamas)

• 2nd Vice President – Elena Smith (Belize)

• 3rd Vice President – Julian Pierre (Barbados)

• Trustee – Rudy Lovell (Barbados)

• Trustee – Mark Smith (Jamaica)

• General Secretary – Vern Charles (Saint Lucia)

• Deputy General Secretary – Shana Eudovique (Saint Lucia)

Awardees with President Sharon Kelsick and General Secretary Vern Charle

90th Anniversary Celebrations

This year’s Biennial Conference held even greater significance as the CUT celebrates its 90th anniversary—a remarkable milestone that speaks to nearly a century of steadfast dedication to educational advocacy, trade unionism, and regional integration.

To commemorate this achievement, the conference concluded with a formal Awards and Recognition Dinner, where seven outstanding trade unionistswere honoured for their invaluable contributions to the CUT and to the broader Caribbean trade union movement. The honourees were:

Dr. Kentry Jn Pierre – Saint Lucia

• Julian Monrose – Saint Lucia

• Tessa McQuilkin – Grenada

• Adolph Cameron – Jamaica

• Herbert Gittens – Barbados

• Richmark Cave – Barbados

• Claire Elshot-Aventurin – St. Maarten

The Caribbean Union of Teachers remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering educators, promoting unity among its member organizations, and advancing high-quality education throughout the Caribbean. We celebrate August 21st as CUT DAY as we celebrate the organisation’s 90th Anniversary.

