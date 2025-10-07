The Alliance Française de St. Kitts & Nevis Launches “The Kreyol Kitchen at Alliance Française” — A Cultural Culinary Space Inspired by the French Caribbean

Taste the Soul of the French Caribbean – Where French Elegance Meets Island Spice

Basseterre, St. Kitts – October 6, 2025 — As part of its ongoing mission to promote cultural dialogue and strengthen regional ties, the Alliance Française de St. Kitts & Nevis is proud to announce the return of “The Kreyol Kitchen at Alliance Française” on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, on the occasion of Creole Month.

The Kreyol Kitchen Café is a cultural initiative designed to bring the people of St. Kitts & Nevis closer to the rich heritage of the French Caribbean, through its culinary traditions, music, and warm hospitality. This new activity is part of the Alliance’s wider mission to build bridges between local communities and the broader Francophone world, especially the French-speaking Caribbean.

The Kreyol Kitchen, located on the premises of the Alliance Française at #1 Orchid Street, Greenlands, will be open Monday to Friday from 12:00 PM to 6:30 PM, and will offer a relaxed, friendly atmosphere filled with the sounds of zouk music. Visitors will have the opportunity to discover authentic Creole dishes lovingly prepared by Chef Mimi, who is visiting from Guadeloupe to share her culinary knowledge and cultural traditions with the people of St. Kitts & Nevis.

A Festive Cultural Launch – Saturday, October 11

To mark this special occasion, the Alliance will host a public launch celebration on Saturday, October 11, at its Greenlands premises from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM. The event will feature a festive atmosphere, free tastings, and cultural moments to highlight the vibrant connections between St. Kitts & Nevis and the French Caribbean. All are welcome to join in this celebration of Creole culture, cuisine, and community.

The Kreyol Kitchen at Alliance Française is an extension of the Alliance’s cultural programming — a space where food becomes a medium for connection, dialogue, and discovery. Through this initiative, the Alliance continues to create meaningful encounters between the people of St. Kitts & Nevis and the rich cultural heritage of the French Caribbean.

About the Alliance Française de St. Kitts & Nevis

The Alliance Française de St. Kitts & Nevis is a non-profit, non-governmental organization dedicated to promoting the French language and Francophone cultures. As part of a global network, it offers language courses, hosts cultural events, and creates opportunities for connection between St. Kitts & Nevis and the wider Francophone world — with a special focus on Caribbean ties.

