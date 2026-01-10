The 2026 Taiwan ICDF International Higher Education Scholarship Program

By: TOC

January 7th, 2026 — The 2026 International Higher Education Scholarship Program of Taiwan International Cooperation and Development Fund (Taiwan ICDF) is now open for application. Those who are interested are encouraged to check the Taiwan ICDF website for detailed information including the list of programs and the application information of each partner universities.



Please note that all applicants are required to apply to the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy through the Ministry of Education of St. Kitts and Nevis. Please contact the Ministry of Education directly for application deadline and related information.



Applicants should submit the documents listed below to complete online application, and applicants must ensure that they submit accurate and complete documentation; failure to do so will result in the application not being processed:





1. A completed application form

(online application: https://web.icdf.org.tw/ICDF_TSP/WelcomeStart.aspx)





2. A photocopy of applicant’s passport or other photo IDs showing proof of nationality.





3. A photocopy of applicant’s highest-level diploma and academic transcripts.





(Please note: If not issued by a Taiwanese educational institution, these documents must be authenticated by the ROC (Taiwan) Embassy. If these documents are in languages other than Mandarin or English, a Mandarin and/or English translation should be provided.)





Referees Information

(Important notice: It is strongly recommended that applicants have a minimum GPA of 3.5 to apply for the scholarship.)





Each applicant can only apply for ONE program at a time.





In addition to submitting the above mentioned documents when completing online application for ICDF Scholarship, the applicant must also apply for enrollment with their chosen ICDF partner university before the deadline set by that university.





Each applicant shall visit individual program website, prepare all enrollment application documents and provide to their chosen university in Taiwan. The applicant’s enrollment application should be received by the university before the deadline set by that university.







Receiving admission from the applicant’s chosen university does not necessarily mean that the applicant has also been given a Taiwan ICDF Scholarship. Admission decision will be made by a joint committee in Taiwan. Only applicants who receive an acceptance letter issued by the Taiwan ICDF will be recipients of the Scholarship.







Should you have questions on enrollment application, please directly contact individual Taiwan ICDF Scholarship Partner Universities. For questions regarding this Scholarship, please contact with the Embassy at 465-2421.

