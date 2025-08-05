TGE DIEPPE BAY EAGLES CROWNED 2025 SKNFA DIVISION 1 CHAMPIONS

The TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles are celebrating a historic moment after being crowned the 2025 SKNFA Division 1 Champions, following a decisive 2-0 victory over Trevor Fraites and Associates Molineux Pitbulls on Monday, July 29. The match was held at the Samuel Williams Sports Complex in Verchilds.

Goals from Reynaldo Matthew in the 12th minute and Jaquan Rochester in the 71st minute secured the crucial win for Dieppe Bay in their final game of the season. The stakes were high, as second-place Honda Newtown United had also been in contention for the title. Although Newtown was scheduled to play 607 Construction Lodge Patriots at the same time, they were awarded a default win after Lodge failed to show. A loss or draw for Dieppe Bay would have handed the title to Newtown.

Both Dieppe Bay Eagles and Honda Newtown United have earned promotion to the Premier League for the 2025-26 season.

As Division 1 champions, Dieppe Bay received their championship trophy, a cash prize of $20,000, and winners’ medals from SKNFA President Atiba Harris during a post-match ceremony.

Team captain Nathanael Huggins highlighted the unity and perseverance of the squad throughout the season. “Well, it means a lot to the team because we come far, we try our best to reach this far, we fight hard, game by game; you know, we just try to do our best,” Huggins said.

The victory also marked a historic personal achievement for Coach Kalia Huggins, who became the first female coach to win a major senior domestic football title in St. Kitts and Nevis. This follows her earlier success with the Dieppe Bay U13 team. “I really thought I had it last season, but again, a lot of problems, a lot of obstacles. So, the goal was still, or the objective was still to be the first female to win the league,” she said. “I didn’t have achieve it last season, but this season, because again, chemistry (we were) able to build within the team. My team, my players, my support management team and everybody, we came together and we made something happen. I think it was important to make the players comfortable.”

Reflecting on what the championship means for the wider Dieppe Bay community, Huggins added: “For the first time, I noticed that the community came together and rallied behind the team. And they rallied hard. And I think just looking at the crowd behind us, you can see the big support that we would have gotten tonight. And it means that there’s hope. It means that there’s…togetherness coming out here and actually winning this, it definitely means a lot for the community.”

This triumph marks the first major trophy in the history of the Dieppe Bay Eagles, a milestone achievement that will be remembered for years to come.

