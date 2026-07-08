TEAM SKN HEADS TO COLOMBIA FOR PANAM AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

ST. KITTS & NEVIS – The St. Kitts & Nevis Aquatics Federation (SKNAF) is proud to announce that two of our talented swimmers, Nazanu Chiverton and Aunri Pemberton, will represent the Federation at the 2026 PanAm Aquatics Swimming Championships in Ibagué, Colombia, from 8–12 July 2026.

The championships bring together the best age-group swimmers from across the Americas, providing an opportunity for the region’s rising stars to compete at the highest level. The competition will be held at the Hernando Arbeláez Jiménez Olympic Pool complex. Preliminary heats begin daily at 9:00 a.m., with the finals taking place each evening at 5:00 p.m.

Accompanying the team is Head Coach James Weekes, who will lead and support the athletes throughout the competition. The team departs tomorrow, Tuesday, as they begin their journey to represent St. Kitts & Nevis on the continental stage.

Team SKNAF Entries



Nazanu Chiverton (Boys 13–15): 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Butterfly and 200m Individual Medley



Aunri Pemberton (Boys 16–18): 50m Freestyle and 50m Breaststroke



We wish Nazanu, Aunri, and Coach James Weekes safe travels, fast swims, personal bests, and a successful championship.

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