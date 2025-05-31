Taj Frederick Convicted  And Sentenced On Firearm And Ammunition Charges

Basseterre, St. Kitts, May 31, 2025 – 26-year-old Taj Frederick, of Crab Hill, Sandy Point, has been convicted and sentenced in relation to the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from a routine stop and search operation conducted on Monday, August 5, 2024, by officers of the Anti-Narcotics Unit on the Southeast Peninsula. During the operation, motor vehicle PB2754, in which Mr. Frederick was the driver, was stopped and searched. A 9mm Luger pistol, along with five matching rounds of ammunition, was discovered within the vehicle. Mr. Frederick and the two other occupants were taken into custody.

Following the investigation, Mr. Frederick was formally charged on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and Possession of Ammunition. He subsequently pleaded guilty to both offences on March 28, 2025.

He was sentenced on May 26th 2025 at the High Court. In sentencing, the court acknowledged Mr. Frederick’s full cooperation with law enforcement, his previously unblemished record, and the fact that the weapon was not cocked nor had a round in the chamber. The court also noted that the firearm was reportedly acquired for what Mr. Frederick claimed was self-protection. Nonetheless, under the recently enacted legislation, possession of such illegal items carries a mandatory prison sentence.

Mr. Frederick was sentenced to six (6) years’ imprisonment on each count, to run concurrently. Time already spent on remand will be deducted from the sentence, and he will be eligible for a one-third remission for good behaviour.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force reiterates its zero-tolerance stance on illegal firearms and remains committed to enforcing the law and safeguarding our communities. We urge all citizens to report any information related to crime, particularly serious crimes to the nearest police station.

