Taiwan’s Participation in ICAO: A Cornerstone for Safe Skies and a Sustainable Future

By: Ambassador Edward Ling-wen Tao Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis

From September 23 to October 3, 2025, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will host its 42nd Assembly in Montreal under the theme “Safe Skies, Sustainable Future.” Yet one key player remains excluded: Taiwan. Despite overseeing one of East Asia’s busiest airspaces, Taiwan’s Civil Aviation Administration (CAA) is barred from ICAO’s meetings and data-sharing platforms—undermining both regional safety and ICAO’s commitment to global cooperation.

Taipei FIR: A Strategic Aviation Hub

The Taipei Flight Information Region (FIR) connects Northeast and Southeast Asia and handles over 1.6 million flights annually. Taiwan’s CAA ensures safe and efficient operations across this critical corridor, supporting global commerce and tourism. Its exclusion from ICAO limits coordination and jeopardizes safety in a region where traffic is dense and risks are transnational.

Taiwan’s 17 airports served 64 million passengers in 2024, with Taoyuan International Airport ranking among the top globally. Its aviation sector is deeply integrated with international networks, making its insights vital for shaping global standards.

China’s unilateral actions—such as declaring danger zones and activating new air routes without ICAO-required notice—have disrupted operations and endangered passengers. The 2022 missile exercises around Taiwan forced mass flight rerouting, highlighting the need for ICAO-facilitated dialogue and risk mitigation.

Climate Challenges and Aviation Growth Demand Collaboration

Rising turbulence linked to climate change has impacted flights worldwide. The CAA responded with enhanced training and planning protocols, but without access to ICAO’s Secure Portal and real-time data, Taiwan’s ability to adapt is constrained.

Taiwan’s aviation safety record is exemplary, with zero accidents per million departures from 2020 to 2024. EVA Air ranks among the world’s safest airlines. Taiwan also supports ICAO’s green goals, implementing CORSIA and launching a sustainable aviation fuel pilot program.

ICAO’s “No Country Left Behind” initiative calls for universal participation. Granting Taiwan access to ICAO’s platforms would improve data sharing, coordination, and compliance with global standards—especially in high-density airspace.

A Call for Practical Inclusion

Aviation safety transcends borders—and so should cooperation. Taiwan has long upheld ICAO standards, despite being excluded from its processes. Its aviation professionals consistently demonstrate a deep commitment to safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

As ICAO opens its 42nd Assembly, it has an opportunity to align principle with practice. Granting Taiwan participation—in the Assembly, technical bodies, and data platforms—would enhance global oversight and advance ICAO’s vision of an inclusive, sustainable aviation system.

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has long supported Taiwan’s efforts to engage meaningfully with ICAO. The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) deeply appreciates this continued support and looks forward to collaborating with the Federation during the 42nd ICAO Assembly.

