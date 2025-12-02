Taiwan–Saint Kitts and Nevis Collaborate to Advance E-ID System Development with Workshops, Equipment Handover, and System Deployment Progressing Forward

To advance digital government development in Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Taiwan Technical Mission (TTM), together with the Department of Information Technology (ICT), jointly organized the “Digital Identity Authentication System Hardware and Software Installation Workshop” on November 18. Taiwanese system developers (IISI, Chunghwa Telecom, and Foongtone Technology) and multiple SKN government agencies participated, reviewing the achievements of the past three years and engaging in in-depth discussions on server deployment, terminal installation, and system testing.



In the afternoon, an equipment handover ceremony was held at the Ministry of Finance. Second Secretary Hsien-Yu (Billy) Chung, representing Ambassador Edward Tao, stated that Taiwan will continue assisting SKN in building a digital government centered on digital economy and diversified public services, and reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of SKN citizens. ICT Permanent Secretary Mrs Cheryleann Pemberton also delivered remarks, emphasizing that the E-ID system is key to the country’s digital transformation and expressing appreciation for Taiwan’s long-term support. The symbolic handover marked the project’s transition into its next phase.

From November 19 to 21, the TTM and system developers carried out hardware and software installation as well as training at the data center on Saint Kitts Island, successfully operating the card printer to produce E-ID sample cards onsite, enabling relevant government staff to familiarize themselves with the future issuance process.

From November 24 to 26, the team continued system installation and training on Nevis Island, demonstrating sample card functionalities to assist the local team in understanding review and application processes, ensuring both islands will be able to provide consistent, secure, and convenient electronic identity services.

On November 28, the TTM held a wrap-up meeting at the National ICT Center on Saint Kitts Island. During the meeting, Permanent Secretary Mrs Cheryleann Pembertoncommended the rapid progress of the project and once again thanked Project Manager Edward Chen and the Taiwanese developers for their professional dedication, which continues to drive the implementation of the E-ID system.