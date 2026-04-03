Taiwan Navy to Host Open Day and Special Performance During Historic Goodwill Visit

The Taiwan Navy will open its doors to the public on Friday, April 10, 2026, as part of its goodwill visit to Saint Kitts and Nevis—marking its first visit to the Federation in 23 years.

Members of the public will have a unique opportunity to board the visiting naval vessel and learn more about the training, professionalism, and maritime capabilities of Taiwan’s midshipmen, as well as Taiwan’s broader social and technological development. The Open Daywill take place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Port Zante, Pier 2 (access via the arrival hall), allowing visitors to tour the ship and interact with crew members.

Following the ship tour, a special performancewill be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in front of Ram’s Supermarket on Bay Road. The program will begin with a performance by the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) Band, followed by a dynamic showcase by the Taiwan Navy, including drum, honor guard, and martial arts performances. A temporary road closure will be in effect in the area during the performance.

The visit forms part of the Taiwan Navy’s annual Midshipmen Cruising and Training Squadron goodwill mission, aimed at strengthening international friendships, especially with Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, and promoting cultural exchange.

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Christopher and Nevis invites members of the public to attend this unique event and experience a rare glimpse into Taiwan’s naval training.

Visitors are kindly advised that no restroom facilities will be available on board, and flat shoes are required for safety reasons.

This historic visit offers a meaningful opportunity for the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis to engage with Taiwan’s naval cadets and celebrate the enduring friendship between the two nations.