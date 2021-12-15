Sugar Mas: Three Nevisians through to Calypso Finals

By: T. Chapman

After two nights of eliminations, eight of the Federation’s calypsonians moved through to the Finals of the Calypso Competition slated for later this month.

Of the eight Calypsonians, Nevisian Oscar ‘King Astro’ Browne amassed the highest score, 380.

Two of his fellow Nevisian Calypsonians will join him in the finals. They are reigning Culturama King, King Hollywood and Andrew ‘Murray’ Hendrickson.

Due to a tie for the seventh spot, it means that eight Calypsonians will compete to dethrone QUEENY G, the reigning monarch.

The placements and scores from the eliminations are as follows: