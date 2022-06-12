Sugar Boyz Ready To Battle French St. Martin

Members of the head table at Saturday’s press conference held at Carambola Beach Club in South Friars Bay.

All is set for The Sugar Boys match against French St. Martin at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium on Sunday June 12 at 7pm. At a press conference on Saturday at Carambola Beach Club, President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) Atiba Harris highlighted the importance of this match in the Sugar Boyz quest to qualify for the Concacaf Gold Cup. “Sorry French St. Martin but we are expecting to have a good showing tomorrow and we go out to win,” Harris said.

Coach Austin Dico Huggins offered some thoughts on the campaign thus far and what fans can expect on Sunday. “We look forward for a great game. Normally we play against St Martin and we all know the results. But this is a different St. Martin so we are not going to underestimate anybody. We are going out and play to the best of our ability and make sure that we are successful,” Coach Huggins said.

Meanwhile Andre Burley, a member of the Sugar Boyz squad, spoke to the camaraderie among the squad, especially between the overseas based and local players. “The vibe with the overseas players and the local players is actually very good. We all want to work for each other, we all try hard, we all push each other to become a better nation and we just want to win. Our aim is just to win,” Burley said.

Coach of French St. Martin team Stephane Auvray also offered some thoughts. “We had a rough second game against Aruba but the first game was interesting for us and we hope to just remain on this wave and forget about the second game and remember what we’ve done wrong and make sure we do somethings better. We have a new group, new players, a few injuries but we are ready to compete tomorrow and hopefully things will go our way,” Coach Auvray said.

St. Kitts and Nevis opened their Concacaf Nations League campaign with a 3-2 win over Aruba on Thursday, while French St. Martin drew 0-0 versus Aruba before suffering a 3-0 defeat to the same team days later. Tickets for Sunday’s match: $25 in the stands, $20 on the grounds and children over the age of 12 $10. Children under 12, free.

