Sugar Boyz Getting Acclimatized to Andorran Climate 

Caption: Some of the players in training in Andorra on Tuesday.

It’s cold in Andorra but the Sugar Boys are gradually getting acclimatized to the conditions in this European country in the lead up to their international friendly against the host nation on Friday March 25th. Coach Austin Huggins, speaking from Andorra, said they had their first training session on Tuesday. “Oh my God; its freezing,” Huggins said chuckling. “But things are going very well. The guys are in good spirits. We went out training today and the guys are in a very positive frame of mind; looking forward for this very important friendly,” the coach added. He said this will hopefully be a good test for the team.

Coach Huggins expects that the players will be acclimatized to the conditions in Andorra by Friday. “I think (the climate) may affect their performance but today we had to reinforce that it is important for them to be strong minded and the importance for them to be mentally tough,” Huggins said. “Today was a test and they did fairly good so hopefully by tomorrow and then Thursday they would be more acclimatized and by Friday we take the bull by the horn.”

Meanwhile, team manager Jamir Claxton said all has gone well so far from an administrative stand point. “From travel to arriving in Andorra and settling in our accommodation,” Claxton said. “Accommodation (has been) top class; the players are comfortable; the food has been good. In terms of taking care of their administrative stuff related to the game; we’ve been helped a lot by the Andorran Association so everything is going great,” he disclosed. The match between St. Kitts and Nevis and Andorra will be streamed live on the SKNFA Facebook page at 3:45pm Eastern Caribbean time.

