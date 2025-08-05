Steep Decline in In-Hospital Deaths Reflects Government’s Healthcare Investments

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, July 31, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced a significant drop in the number of in-hospital deaths across the Federation, describing it as tangible evidence that the government’s investments in health infrastructure and emergency care are saving lives.



Delivering a statement this morning, July 31, during a sitting of the National Assembly, Prime Minister Drew reported that in-hospital deaths during the second quarter of 2025 had fallen to 104, down from 125 in the same period of 2024 and 132 in 2023. This 21-person reduction represents an approximate 20% decrease over two years.



“We are now seeing the fruits of all the investments we are making in the hospital. We are now seeing that the in-hospital deaths are declining as we speak,” the Prime Minister said. “All the measures that we have been putting in place, we are finally starting to see that those measures are translating in saving lives.”



Prime MinisterDrew, who is also a medical doctor with 20 years of experience, emphasized the significance of the data. “When you see a significant drop like this, what you’re hearing from some politicians trying to gain some sort of political capital as a result of lying to the people, it’s completely irresponsible. The numbers speak for themselves.”



The Prime Minister used the opportunity to praised the entire healthcare workforce for their role in the achievement. “I really want to give a big shout out to the Ministry of Health, the doctors, the nurses, the maids, the cleaners, the orderlies, those who work in the lab, in X-ray, the physiotherapists, the psychologists, whatever role you play at the hospital, this has definitely demonstrated that your work is really resonating.”



He further noted that this development is part of a broader transformation of the Joseph N. France (JNF) Hospital, which is progressing toward international accreditation.



