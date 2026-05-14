Statement Regarding The Death Of A National In Dominica

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force confirms that a national of St. Kitts and Nevis who was residing in the Commonwealth of Dominica was recently killed there.



The matter is currently under active investigation by the law enforcement authorities in Dominica. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is maintaining communication with the relevant authorities and continues to monitor developments surrounding the investigation.



At this stage, preliminary investigations do not suggest any connection between the deceased’s death and any criminal matter or court proceeding in which he may be involved in St. Kitts and Nevis.



The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force wishes to caution members of the public against speculation and the circulation of unverified information, particularly on social media, as this may adversely affect ongoing investigations and cause unnecessary distress to the family and loved ones of the deceased.



We extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.



Further information will be provided if and when it becomes appropriate to do so.







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