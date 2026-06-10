Statement Re: Update On The Passing Of Mr Ziyuan Wang

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) provides the following update regarding the late Mr Ziyuan Wang, the visiting cruise crew member who was reported missing while hiking on Mt Liamuiga on May 27th, 2026.

Following an extensive search and recovery operation, Mr Wang’s body was located on June 1st, 2026, in a ravine far from the established hiking trail. A post mortem examination conducted on June 9th, 2026, determined that Mr Wang died as a result of injuries sustained in a fall from a significant height. The examination found no evidence of foul play, and the findings are consistent with a tragic accident.

The RSCNPF owes a debt of gratitude to every agency and individual who gave themselves to this effort. We thank the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force, the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, the RSCNPF Training School, the St. Kitts Forestry Unit, the St. Kitts and Nevis Red Cross Society, the Ross University K9 Unit, and the many experienced volunteer hikers and members of the public who searched alongside us.

We also thank Royal Caribbean Cruises and their local shipping agent, Delisle Walwyn & Co. Ltd., for their assistance, cooperation, and compassion throughout this difficult process.

Finally, and most importantly, the RSCNPF extends its deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mr Wang’s family, friends, and colleagues as they grieve this profound loss. Our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.

May he rest in eternal peace.

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