STATEMENT re: RUMOURS & ALLEGATIONS IN THE MEDIA

The Ministry of National Security is aware of a series of rumours and speculative narratives that have been circulating via various online platforms in recent days. These claims, which attempt to undermine the integrity of the Ministry and its personnel, are not only categorically false, but also deeply disappointing.

The Ministry of National Security holds one of the most critical mandates in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is responsible for overseeing the agencies that protect and preserve the safety and security of our Federation, for every citizen and resident, including those who choose to engage in the propagation of misinformation. There are no exceptions.

In a responsible democratic society, rigourous political discourse and critique of public officials’ performance is expected and anticipated. However, an immovable line must be drawn when such political attacks begin to target the pillars that support national peace and order. When efforts to score cheap political points result in the erosion of public confidence in the very systems designed to protect us, the consequence is a direct threat to national security, and by extension, a threat to everyone’s security; even the very individuals perpetuating such destructive narratives.

The public is reminded that the publication or transmission of false, malicious, or defamatory content with the intent to harm the reputation of any person is an offence under Section 13 of the Electronic Crimes Act (December 2017). Any individual found to have violated this provision will be dealt with in accordance with the full extent of the law.

There is a formal, transparent mechanism in place for dealing with reports of misconduct and corruption in public office. Persons who are aware of, or who possess evidence of such, are strongly encouraged to report these matters to the Integrity Commission on St. Kitts or on Nevis, if applicable, where they will be handled responsibly and legally.

The fulfillment of the Ministry of National Security’s mandate is a top national priority. It is our responsibility to uphold the security and stability of this Federation. This, we do not take lightly. We will continue to support and strengthen the work of law enforcement and the protective services that keep our communities safe. Our operations will always be guided by the principles of fairness, transparency, and professionalism, as we work diligently in the best interest of all who call St. Kitts and Nevis home.

