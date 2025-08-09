Statement re: Attacks On Police Officers

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) delivers its strongest possible condemnation of the recent incidents in which civilians have defied lawful instructions and physically injured police officers in the execution of their duty.

Such brazen, anti-patriotic conduct is not only unlawful; it is a direct assault on the very fabric of civic order and national progress. The RSCNPF maintains a zero-tolerance, non-negotiable stance toward any act of aggression against law enforcement. These are not minor breaches of etiquette; they are criminal offences punishable under the Offences Against the Person Act, Part 6, Section 36, and the Small Charges Act, Part 3, Section 37. Where such offences are committed, any and all additional charges applicable under the law will also be pursued to their fullest extent.

Our officers work tirelessly, day and night, to safeguard the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is unconscionable that anyone would treat with such disregard those who sacrifice their time, energy, skill, and youth to keep our communities safe. We may not be perfect, but we are present, persistent, and progressing; showing up, pushing through, and pressing forward in the face of adversity.

To the wider public: there comes a point in every adult’s life when old allegiances must be reevaluated. If your friends encourage you to attack or obstruct the police, whether through words, actions, or silence, that moment has come. No true friend would urge you to destroy your freedom, your future, and your liberty.

We will not flinch, falter, or tolerate attacks on the men and women sworn to protect this Federation. Law enforcement carries a constitutional duty. The public bears a civic responsibility. Let us all rise to meet our respective ends of this national bargain.

— 30 —

