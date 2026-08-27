STATEMENT ON NEPAL FLASH FLOODS FROM THE PRESIDENT OF CRICKET WEST INDIES DR. THE HON.
Press Release

STATEMENT ON NEPAL FLASH FLOODS FROM THE PRESIDENT OF CRICKET WEST INDIES DR. THE HON. KISHORE SHALLOW

Pulse Administrator
By Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
Local residents walk past houses lying deluged in sludge after flash floods near Devighat, Bidur Municipality in Nepal's Nuwakot district on August 27, 2026. Nepal's disaster agency said that 823 people remained out of contact on August 27, more than 24 hours after a deadly flood tore through the border region with Tibet. (Photo by Prabin RANABHAT / AFP via Getty Images)

On behalf of Cricket West Indies and the entire West Indies cricket family, I extend our heartfelt prayers, condolences, and solidarity to the people of Nepal following the devastating flash floods.

Nepal has been a steadfast friend to the Caribbean and a valued member of our global cricket family. In this moment of profound tragedy, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Nepal.

Our thoughts are with every family affected, those who have lost loved ones, those awaiting news, and the brave responders working to save lives. We pray for strength, comfort, and healing for the people of Nepal, and for the country’s swift recovery.

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