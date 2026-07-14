STATEMENT OF GRATITUDE AND ENCOURAGEMENT FROM THE RT. HON. DR. DENZIL L. DOUGLAS

I wish to express my sincere gratitude to Almighty God for His grace, strength, and protection throughout a recent period of significant health challenges resulting from severe back pain, which ultimately required surgical intervention.



The problems stem from a serious life threatening MVA in 1988 with serious injuries to my spine leading to surgical intervention in 2003 to the Cervical area, and now to the Lumbar-Sacral area.

I am pleased to report that the procedure was highly successful, and I have received an excellent and encouraging report from my Neurosurgeon Prof. Dr Anthony K Frempong-Boadu of NYU Langone Health.

While my recovery continues, I am progressing well, encouraged by the positive signs each day, and remain optimistic about my health and the future.

As a Medical Doctor myself, this experience has further strengthened my appreciation for the remarkable advances in modern medicine and technology, and for the exceptional skill, professionalism, and compassion of the doctors, nurses, therapists, technicians, and all healthcare professionals whose expertise and dedicated care made this successful outcome possible.



I extend my deepest appreciation to each of them.

I am equally grateful to my devoted family especially my daughter Dr Andrea F Douglas (Neurosurgeon) and her household including Alex and Denzil, friends, colleagues, associates, constituents, and the many well-wishers, both at home and abroad, whose prayers, encouragement, visits, messages, and unwavering support have been a tremendous source of strength throughout this journey. Your kindness has meant more than words can adequately express.

This experience has reaffirmed that even in moments of fear and uncertainty, hope and faith remain powerful. Healing is a process that requires patience, perseverance, and purpose. I encourage anyone facing illness or personal challenges to remain steadfast, trust the process, and never lose hope. Better days are possible.

As I continue on the road to recovery, I look forward with renewed strength, gratitude, and optimism, and remain committed to serving the people of our beloved Federation.

Thank you once again to everyone who stood with me during this challenging period.

May Almighty God continue to bless you all, especially my constituents, family, friends, colleagues, associates, and every well-wisher.

God bless you all.

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